EVIL INVADERS To Release Surge Of Insanity Live Album + DVD; "Among The Depths Of Sanity" Live Video Streaming

On October 3, Evil Invaders will release a live album + DVD, entitled Surge Of Insanity, via Napalm Records. The performance was captured last September at Trix in Antwerp, Belgium.

Below you can watch the live video for "Among The Depths Of Sanity".

Says the band: "The song is taken from our album Feed Me Violence and is probably our most technical song to date and actually the first time we ever played it live! We are thrilled that we're finally able to share the full live Evil Invaders experience with all of you!"

Surge Of Insanity pre-orders will start on June 26. More details to follow.