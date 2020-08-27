EVILDEAD Returns!; United States Of Anarchy Album Due In October

EvilDead was formed in 1987 with the intention to create heavy music in the thrash metal vein. The EvilDead sound was unique; highlighting a blend of speed and thrash metal guitar riffs along with hyper drumming locked in with an over the top thundering bass with punk overtones, and lyrical themes that explored political, thought provoking social ideas; mixed with horror, and nuclear war themes.

In 1988, EvilDead signed a worldwide recording contract with SPV/Steamhammer and released the Rise Above EP featuring two original tracks; along with a cover version of the Black Flag anthem "Rise Above". In the summer of 1988, EvilDead entered Music Grinder recording studios with Producer/Engineer Cacey McMakin (Nuclear Assault, Kreator) to record the classic full-length album Annihilation Of Civilization.

In 1989 the band had some lineup changes along the way before their first successful European tour with co-headliners Laaz Rockit. In 1990 EvilDead returned to the recording studio with producer Warren Croyle to track their second studio album entitled The Underworld released in 1991 to rave reviews. After releasing their follow up release Live... From The Depths Of The Underworld the band disbanded in 1992 with members pursuing other projects.

In 2019 EvilDead secured a new recording deal with SPV/Steamhammer for their upcoming release entitled United States Of Anarchy. It will feature nine studio tracks plus a metalized cover version of the B-52’s "Planet Claire" as a bonus track all produced by Bill Metoyer. Seminal artist Edward J. Repka has once again illustrated the cover of the new album. With United States Of Anarchy, EvilDead has returned more powerful than ever and awakened again to annihilate the masses.

United States Of Anarchy will be released as a CD DigiPak version, LP version, download and stream on October 30 via SPV/Steamhammer.





Lineup:

Albert Gonzales – Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Juan Garcia – Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Rob Alaniz – Drums

Phil Flores – Lead Vocals

Karlos Medina – Bass

(Photo - Alex Solca)