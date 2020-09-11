EVILDEAD - United $tate$ Of Anarchy Album Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

US thrash metal legends, EvilDead, will release their new studio album, United $tate$ Of Anarchy on October 30. The album was produced by Bill Metoyer and the cover artwork was illustrated by Edward J. Repka.

United $tate$ Of Anarchy will be released as a CD DigiPak, LP, exclusive bundle version with shirt (only at the Steamhammer shop) download and stream through SPV/Steamhammer. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Descending"

"Word Of God"

"Napoleon Complex"

"Greenhouse"

"Without A Cause"

"No Difference"

"Blasphemy Divine"

"A.O.P. / War Dance"

"Seed Of Doubt"

"Planet Claire 2020" (LP/digital bonus track)

Lineup:

Albert Gonzales - Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Juan Garcia - Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Rob Alaniz - Drums

Phil Flores - Lead Vocals

Karlos Medina - Bass

(Photo - Alex Solca)