EVILDEAD - United $tate$ Of Anarchy Album Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed
September 11, 2020, an hour ago
US thrash metal legends, EvilDead, will release their new studio album, United $tate$ Of Anarchy on October 30. The album was produced by Bill Metoyer and the cover artwork was illustrated by Edward J. Repka.
United $tate$ Of Anarchy will be released as a CD DigiPak, LP, exclusive bundle version with shirt (only at the Steamhammer shop) download and stream through SPV/Steamhammer. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"The Descending"
"Word Of God"
"Napoleon Complex"
"Greenhouse"
"Without A Cause"
"No Difference"
"Blasphemy Divine"
"A.O.P. / War Dance"
"Seed Of Doubt"
"Planet Claire 2020" (LP/digital bonus track)
Lineup:
Albert Gonzales - Rhythm/Lead Guitars
Juan Garcia - Rhythm/Lead Guitars
Rob Alaniz - Drums
Phil Flores - Lead Vocals
Karlos Medina - Bass
(Photo - Alex Solca)