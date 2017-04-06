EVOCATION Announce New Drummer JANNE JOLOMA; Playthrough Video Streaming

Swedish death metallers Evocation have announced Janne Jaloma as their new drummer.

Comments guitarist Marko Palmén: "We are very proud to welcome Janne Jaloma as the new drummer of Evocation. Janne has previously made himself a name in the Gothenburg and UK scenes as a dedicated and hardworking drummer for bands such as Despite, Bloodshot Dawn and Deals Death. His technical skills as well as his groove are pure magic and the way he plays makes him a perfect fit for Evocation. Janne will make his live debut with Evocation on the release ritual scheduled for the 8th of April in Borås."

Janne Jaloma’s drum play-through for “Imperium Fall” from the band's latest album, The Shadow Archetype, can be seen below:

Evocation live:

April

8 - Borås, Sweden - Rockborgen