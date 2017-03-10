EVOCATION Release The Shadow Archetype; Full Album Stream Available

Evocation have released their new full-length, The Shadow Archetype. A full album stream can be found below. While honouring their Swedish death metal roots, The Shadow Archetype also adds thrash metal elements to their addictive, heavy sound.

Order the new album at this location.

Formats:

- Digipak CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- grey-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- salmon clear vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- clear/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies - USA exclusive)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available

Tracklisting:

“Into Ruins”

“Condemned To The Grave”

“Modus Operandi”

“Children Of Stone”

“The Coroner”

“The Shadow Archetype”

“Blind Obedience”

“Survival Of The Sickest”

“Sulphur And Blood”

“Imperium Fall”

“Dark Day Sunrise”

Album stream:

“Condemned To The Grave” video:

Evocation is:

Thomas Josefsson - Vocals

Marko Palmén - Guitars

Simon Exner - Guitars

Gustaf Jorde - Bass