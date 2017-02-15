EVOCATION Streaming New Track “The Coroner”

Metal Blade has set March 10th as the release date for The Shadow Archetype, the new album from Swedish death metallers, Evocation. The album track, “The Coroner”, is available for streaming below.

Pre-order the new album at this location.

Formats:

- Digipak CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- grey-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- salmon clear vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- clear/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies - USA exclusive)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available

Evocation guitarist Marko Palmen comments: "In my opinion, the new album is a step towards the roots of the band, although it also has a footing in the future. I think the sound of the new album in many ways reflect the dynamic of me and Simon, who wrote the music for the album. I'm more of an old-school death metal kind of guy and Simon comes from the younger generation of death metal freaks who enjoy technicality and brutality. Somehow, we just merged those two sides of death metal into the creation that will be known as The Shadow Archetype. But I also have to point out that the album is a creation made by all the members of Evocation and I think we all pushed ourselves to the very limit of what is achievable. I'm certain that we all can stand proud of the album in the future."

Featuring a cover and layout by Xaay (Behemoth, Nile, etc.), The Shadow Archetype was recorded at three different studios. Backing vocals, mixing and mastering were done at Dugout Productions. Daniel Bergstrand handled the recording of backing vocals and mixing. George Nerantzis handled the mastering. Drums were recorded at Crehate Studios together with studio engineer Oscar Nilsson.

The Shadow Archetype also features veteran drummer Per Moller Jensen (ex-The Haunted, ex-Invocator) on session drums. Per sets a new death metal standard on the new Evocation album with his complex, yet groovy drumming, which we know well from his time in The Haunted. Guitars, bass, and lead vocals were recorded by the band in their own studio, Acacia Avenue Recordings.

"We started recording the drums in late June 2015 and did the last recordings with vocals in June 2016. So, we spent roughly a year in the studio with The Shadow Archetype," explains Palmen. "In my opinion, the production is our strongest so far. It has all the elements I want in a production; raw brutality with a distinctive punch!"

Tracklisting:

“Into Ruins”

“Condemned To The Grave”

“Modus Operandi”

“Children Of Stone”

“The Coroner”

“The Shadow Archetype”

“Blind Obedience”

“Survival Of The Sickest”

“Sulphur And Blood”

“Imperium Fall”

“Dark Day Sunrise”

“The Coroner”:

“Children Of Stone”:

Evocation is:

Thomas Josefsson - Vocals

Marko Palmén - Guitars

Simon Exner - Guitars

Gustaf Jorde - Bass