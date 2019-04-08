Ex-ALTARIA Bassist Returns With Cover Album Featuring Current / Former Members Of DIO, L.A. GUNS, QUIET RIOT, BLACK SABBATH, SAIGON KICK, WAYSTED And More; Audio Samples Available

Marko Pukkila, former Altaria and current Stargazery / Shadow Tribe bass player, will release his debut solo album on May 10th. Kiss My Covers is a cover album featuring a long list of legends such as Vinny Appice, Frankie Banali, Phil Lewis, Keri Kelli, Erik Turner, Rowan Robertson among others. The album is a tribute to all the great bands that had a big influence on Pukkila's life and musical career. Pukkila has been around the European rock scene for over two decades and has worked with a lot of renowned musicians with whom he has toured worldwide.



A big change in Marko Pukkila´s musical career happened in 2000, when he co-founded Altaria with his former Blindside bandmate, drummer Tony Smedjebacka. The band also featured two legendary guitarists: Jani Liimatainen from Sonata Arctica and Emppu Vuorinen from Nightwish. Altaria released four albums and one compilation worldwide. They also toured Europe with Doro and Sonata Arctica, and played big festivals such as Monsters Of Rock Kick Off (Germany), Pestpop (Belgium), Nummirock (Finland), Jalometalli (Finland) and Springtime Rockfestival (Germany).



In 2005, Pukkila formed Wicked Outlaw together with former Dio guitarist Rowan Robertson. They wrote songs together, but no official release was ever made.



In 2009, Pukkila teamed up with former Europe guitarist Kee Marcello, Twisted Sister drummer AJ Pero, and Bob Gilmartin to record a song called Elephant Man for an upcoming Eric Carr album called Unfinished Business. Elephant Man was intended for KISS' Revenge album in 1992, but Eric only managed to finish the lyrics and sadly passed away due to cancer in November of 1991. Making this recording even more touching are backing vocals by Eric's sister Maria and niece Sara-Jean.



Pukkila has also done a lot of all-star tribute recordings, mainly for the USA market. A few years ago, he got an idea of releasing some of the tribute recordings he has done throughout the years as a solo cover album. The album is now finally ready to be released and it will also include some new recordings.



This release features current / former members of Dio, Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, LA Guns, W.A.S.P., Saigon Kick, Quiet Riot, Warrant, Slash´s Snakepit, Vince Neil Band, Britny Fox, Doro, Waysted, Lillian Axe, White Lion, Night Ranger, Faster Pussycat, Hanoi Rocks, Skid Row, Pennywise, Bonham, Foreigner, Bulletboys, Gilby Clarke Band, 220 Volt, Red Dragon Cartel, Lynch Mob, The Misfits, Bang Tango and Near Life Experience.

The album tracklist is as follows:

"Dream Warriors" (Dokken)

"Dr. Feelgood" (Mötley Crüe)

"That Time Of Year" (Vinnie Vincent Invasion)

"Black Diamond" (KISS)

"Nightrain" (Guns N' Roses)

"And The Cradle Will Rock" (Van Halen)

"Tears Are Falling" (KISS)

"Rock N' Roll Children" (Dio)

"November Rain" (Guns N' Roses)

"I Don't Believe In Love" (Queensryche)

"Finish What Ya Started" (Van Halen)

"Just Like Paradise" (David Lee Roth)

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Def Leppard)

"Rock And Roll" (Led Zeppelin)

"Late Nights In Voodoo" (Buckcherry)

Check out two tracks below.

For more information and updates check out Pukkila's official Facebook page here.