Ex-CHELSEA GRIN Guitarist JASON RICHARDSON Covers Halloween Movie Theme; Video Posted

Following is an update from the Ernie Ball company:

"Watch as Ernie Ball artist Jason Richardson (ex-Chelsea Grin, ex-Born Of Osiris) re-imagines the Halloween theme in this fun twist on the classic Michael Myers saga."

Richardson was with Born of Osiris from 2009 - 2012, recorded one EP and one album with Chelsea Grin between 2012 - 2015, and is now working as a solo artist. Check out the official video for his 2018 single "Tendinitis" below.