EX DEO - Canadian Shows In September Cancelled

"To all our fans in Montreal and Toronto, we regret to inform you that both shows have been cancelled in September," says Ex Deo.

"Because of time constraints and schedule changes, it has made it impossible for some of the band members to be present and perform on those dates, the shows have not been rescheduled so all tickets will be refunded at their place of purchase."

"We thank our good friends and organizers at Evenko and Inertia Entertainment for understanding the situation as well and also to have accepted to the shows in the first place."

"Ex Deo is a rarity live these days so we know some of you are dissapointed for this news, we will however try to find some time in 2018 to make it up to you guys! Ave Roma."

The original promo poster for the now cancelled Toronto and Montreal Ex Deo shows can be seen below.