EX DEO Premier “The Roman” Music Video

Ex Deo’s third album, The Immortal Wars, will be released on February 24th via Napalm Records. The band have released a music video for the album track, “The Roman”, available for streaming below.

The Immortal Wars offers epic tales, melodic death metal riffs and orchestral anthems that will surely raise fists. Prepare ..Defend ...Destroy!

Ex Deo spread the word of Rome and state: "People of Rome, there is a threat looming from Carthage, a force has awaken and we most stop The Rise of Hannibal, the soundtrack to ancient Rome is here, you have waited so long... Raise your Gladius in pride!"

Pre-order yourself a copy of The Immortal Wars. The first single “The Rise Of Hannibal” (streaming below) is an instant grat track – if you pre-order the album, you’ll get the single as immediate download. Check it out here.

Guitarist J-F Dagenais once more took care of production duties, while Jens Bogren fine-tuned the whole affair at his mixing desk in Sweden.

Says Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Kreator, Arch Enemy): "Brutal, epic and beautiful beyond words, if this album doesn’t make you wanna smash some helmets and watch Ben Hur again I don’t know what will, a must have album!!“

Artwork, created by acclaimed artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Hatebreed) as well as full tracklisting below.

The Immortal Wars tracklisting:

“The Rise Of Hannibal”

“Hispania (The Siege Of Saguntum)”

“Crossing Of The Alps”

“Suavetaurilia (Intermezzo)”

“Cato Major: Carthago delenda est!”

“Ad Victoriam (The Battle Of Zama)”

“The Spoils Of War”

“The Roman”

“The Roman” video:

“The Rise Of Hannibal”: