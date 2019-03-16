Ex-GORGOROTH Frontman Talks Forthcoming GAAHLS WYRD Album And Live Performances; Weighs In On Lords Of Chaos Biopic

Norwegian extreme metal formation, Gaahls Wyrd, fronted by renowned vocalist Gaahl (Gorgoroth, Wardruna, God Seed), are gearing up for the release of their album, GastiR - Ghosts Invited. Considered to be one of the most controversial and feared personalities of black metal, Gaahl – alias Kristian Eivind Espedal – immediately seems like the perfect gentleman when he welcomes Metal Wani's Anne Catherine Swallow onto his tourbus, right before the Gaahls Wyrd show in Weinheim, Germany.

He discusses the choice of his everchanging setlist and the honesty of his stage performance and songwriting process. He explains how he manages to combine music, painting and acting into his daily routine, how his parents influenced his path in life, why he's not keen on seeing the movie Lords Of Chaos, and how he manages to work with other band members though being a deeply introverted person.

Gaahls Wyrd are streaming the second single off their upcoming album, GastiR - Ghosts Invited. The new album will be released via Season Of Mist on May 31st. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the new track below.

The band comments on the track: "By choosing 'From The Spear' as the second single, we wanted to showcase the diversity of the album. It’s more uptempo than Ghosts Invited and has this grandiose ending. Riff-wise, it has more of a classic metal feel to it. We think it adds another layer to our musical scope."

GastiR - Ghosts Invited artwork and tracklisting below.

"Ek Erilar"

"From The Spear"

"Ghosts Invited"

"Carving The Voices"

"Veiztu Hve"

"The Speech And The Self"

"Through And Past And Past"

"Within The Voice Of Existence"

(Photo - Kati Ran)