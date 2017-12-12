Ex-LEAVES' EYES Vocalist LIV KRISTINE Performs BLACK SABBATH's "Changes" At Under The Doom 2017; Video Available

Former Leaves' Eyes vocalist Liv Kristine performed at Under The Doom 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal on December 1st. fan-filmed video is available below. Her setlist is available below, and it's worth noting she played nothing from the Leaves' Eyes catalogue.

"Vervain"

"Venus" (Theatre of Tragedy cover)

"Silence"

"Image" (Theatre of Tragedy cover)

"Siren" (Theatre of Tragedy cover)

"Rooting For You" (London Grammar cover)

"Panic"

"My Wilderness"

"Love Decay"

"Changes" (Black Sabbath cover)

Liv recently issued the following update after months of silence:

"Greetings from Mosbach, Germany! Recorded five songs for Midnattsol’s upcoming album! Stay tuned for further brilliant news..."

Midnattsol features Liv's younger sister and vocalist Carmen Elise. The band is currently recording their as-yet-untitled fourth album, the follow-up to The Metamorphosis Melody from 2011.

In her first interview since her controversial split from Leaves' Eyes in early 2016, vocalist Liv Kristine spoke with Spain's Empire Zone in November 2016 about the situation and the aftermath, as well as plans for a new album. Following is an excerpt from the discussion.

Empire: What did you think when, from Mastersound Entertainment, published the private papers of the band on Facebook?

Liv: "I really disliked that. What’s the meaning of this? First of all, I found it utterly unprofessional to post a band protocol I had never seen. It was neither signed by me, nor does it tell the whole truth. What the hell is going on? This is the property of the band, not of the rest of the world. Yes, it really hurt. I never thought any of my ex-band members would find it reasonable and cool to talk about my son and my private situation in interviews, and then post the bullshit on all Leaves’ Eyes’ pages. This doesn’t make the situation for the band and their new singer any better. To me it was a shock. I wonder what’s the point in attacking me privately? The most important thing is the safety of my son. That’s why it upset me so much. I have stayed away from press for months now. This is my first interview after the breakup on both personal and professional level early this year. Leaves’ Eyes should concentrate on their career and be professional instead of being destructive. I just had to stop caring, the best way is to ignore the negative, to accept the past and concentrate on the positive. I love Leaves’ Eyes music, what we once had together, however, I will be moving on for sure and I am not taking negative influences from anybody. This is also what I can say to any singer being a replacement for somebody who was there first."

Empire: What do you think about the reaction of your fans following these weeks of crisis and confusion? Even some of them have been blocked from Leaves’ Eyes Facebook profile.

Liv: "This situation could have been handled in a much more professional way. First rule: don’t post private property like an unsigned band protocol on all your pages if you want to keep calm and act peacefully with the world (fans) around you."

In an interview with Russia's Rock Cor, Leaves' Eyes guitarist Thorsten "Tosso" Bauer discussed the Liv Kristine's departure. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Tosso: "The contact with Liv has become very difficult. Since January 2016, Liv’s departure from the band has been in discussion. When Liv and Alex split up personally early January, Liv wanted to leave the band right away. But Alex convinced her to stay with the band and they both made a very good agreement with each other for their private life and business. So the band situation seemed to be solved at that point of time. But since February her new fiancee / therapist tried to interfere in a lot of band matters. He talked very bad about Leaves' Eyes and that shows, tours and interviews shouldn’t happen without him anymore. Her fiancee / therapist even told Liv to step aside from the band. In March things went far beyond after Liv moved to her engaged therapist and it became very clear to everybody in the band that we will go separated ways in the future. Liv also wanted to be involved in picking the new singer for Leaves' Eyes. We told her that we want to decide ourselves who will be our new singer in the band. So there has nothing been happening behind anybody's back.

Beginning of April we had a band meeting to talk about how things go on. In the meeting we decided together to go separate ways immediately. Liv told us she is not able to fulfill her touring commitments with the band anymore for personal reasons. Moreover, Liv’s lawyer wrote in a letter to Alex that a further cooperation including the live shows with the band is not possible for Liv anymore. So Liv was relieved not having to play any future shows with Leaves' Eyes. As a result of the meeting, we also set up a press statement together with Liv, to inform the fans and media. To the surprise of everybody this first press statement we set up together was attacked soon after by several additional posts and statements from Liv. Suddenly other people and 'trolls' started to spread nasty rumors and lies on the internet. That was the reason for the confusion and anger in April. For myself I can clearly say, if anyone in the band would have treated Liv in the way some trolls in the internet tell, I wouldn’t be part of this band anymore.

Also I can say that Alex is a single father at the moment and since Liv and Alex separated from each other their son lives at his place."

Click here for a play-by-play of the unfortunate conflict between Leaves' Eyes and Liv Kristine.