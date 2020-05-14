Ex-LYRAKA Composer DIGELSOMINA Recruits ROBERT LOWE For Solo Album

Andy DiGelsomina, former composer and lead guitarist for the Wagnerian opera metal project Lyraka, has recruited Robert Lowe (ex-Candlemass, Solitude Aeturnus) for his upcoming solo album, entitled DiGelsomina: Sic Itur Ad Astra.

The composer had this to say: "I have received a monumentally positive response from Robert's work on my recently released song for Lyraka, 'Entombed By Choice', so Robert was fresh on my mind when I began considering vocalists for DiGelsomina. I've been writing songs in a Sabbatherian vein with a strong inspirational nudge also from the slower side of the Dio-era Rainbow years, which reinforces my choice of vocalist. Robert also happens to be extremely easy to get along with and a breeze to work with, so my fans can expect me to record much more with him in the near future. The first track to be completed for the DiGelsomina album is entitled 'Manahaim'."

DiGelsomina is also continuing to work on finishing the long-delayed Lyraka Volume 2 with the help of co-producer, engineer, and rhythm guitarist Andre Maquera of West Street Digital.