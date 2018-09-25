Ex-MISFITS Singer MICHALE GRAVES On Band's Reunion With GLENN DANZIG - "I'm So Happy; I Will Always Wish Those Guys The Best"

In a new interview with music writer Joel Gausten, former Misfits frontman Michale Graves discusses a variety of topics including his thoughts on his former band's current reunion with original singer Glenn Danzig. An excerpt from the chat appears below:

Gausten: You started your solo career after going through the most intense boot camp possible with the Misfits guys. Looking back, what would say was the greatest takeaway or lesson from that experience that informs what you’re doing now as a solo artist?

Graves: "Probably the way we held onto our fans and the way we looked at them – and the way (bassist) Jerry (Only) especially always put the fans first. It was the utmost priority (for him). I remember in the beginning, we battled many nights with the clubs because it was the beginning of, 'Let’s put a barrier up between the stage and the audience.' We wanted to be as close to the audience as possible. What was going to be best for the fans was always put first."

Gausten: What are your thoughts on Danzig going back to The Misfits?

Graves: "I’m so happy. I’m so happy that those guys have come to an agreement and put aside whatever they needed to put aside – personal, business, whatever. I applaud whatever got them together to the point where they can go out on stage, play those songs and celebrate the music and the work they did and what they mean to music – what they mean to people like me and you and all of those fans. I really am so happy for all of them. I will always wish those guys the best, because when they’re happy and they’re able to function – however it is they function – and do things like we see with the original Misfits lineup, it’s the fans who benefit and the fans who are saved. People look forward to something like that; it gets them through their day. It’s like, 'Life is rough. I’ve gotta wake up every morning, and I’ve got this and that, but I’m going to see The Misfits in 30 days!' That’s a wonderful thing. I was real excited. I would have gone to those shows, especially the one in New Jersey, if I hadn’t been out of state."

