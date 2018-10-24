Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JOEY JORDISON Talks Returning To Form With SINSAENUM, Writing First-Ever Book (Video)
October 24, 2018, 2 hours ago
In the clip below, former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison reveals how new band Sinsaenum helped him return to form in the wake of health issues, having new motivation, and working on his first-ever book.
Remaining dates in Sinsaenum's European tour with Hatesphere are as follows:
October
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
26 - Turku, Finland - Apollo
27 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
28 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
Sinsaenum recently released a lyric video for "I Stand Alone", a track from their new studio album Repulsion For Humanity, out now via earMUSIC. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Repulsion For Humanity"
"Final Resolve"
"Sworn To Hell"
"I Stand Alone"
"Rise Of The Light Bearer"
"Manifestation Of Ignorance"
"Sacred Martyr"
"My Swan Song"
"Nuit Noire"
"Insects"
"Forsaken"
"I Stand Alone" lyric video:
"Nuit Noire" video:
"Sacred Martyr" lyric video:
"Final Resolve" video: