Ex-U.D.O. Guitarist ANDY SUSEMIHL To Release New EP In June; Official Video For "Burning Man" Available

Guitarist Andy Susemihl, who has recorded albums with U.D.O., Sinner, and as most recently former Accept vocalist David Reece, also works as a solo artist. His brand new 7-track EP, Burning Man, will be released on June 12th, via SM Noise Records / Feiyr as a harbinger of his sixth solo album, which is due to be released this fall.

Check out the video for "Burning Man" below. The track features former Accept bassist Peter Baltes.

Burning Man is available for pre-order here.