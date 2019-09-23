EXCALION Premiers "Trust" Music Video

Finland's Excalion will release their new album, Emotions, on September 27 via Scarlet Records. Today, the band release a video for the song "Trust", which can be found below.

Following Dream Alive, this fifth album from the band takes you on a journey through hate and trust, sorrow and joy. Emotions drives Excalion to new extremes in their music. Every song tells its own story, reflecting a singular emotion through the means of vibrant, melodic, and even aggressive metal.

Simone Mularoni (DGM) handled the mixing and mastering duties at Domination Studio (Michael Romeo, Turilli/Lione Rhapsody). The outstanding artwork was created by Poland's own metal art genius Piotr Szafraniec, whereas the breath-taking pictures were taken by Juhamatti Vahdersalo.

Tracklisting:

"Trust"

"Sunshine Path"

"Lost Control"

"Solitude"

"Nightmariner"

"The Golden Horde"

"I Left My Heart At Home"

"The Mercy Racers"

"Callsigns"

"Trust" video:

"Sunshine Path" lyric video: