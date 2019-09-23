EXCALION Premiers "Trust" Music Video

September 23, 2019, 38 minutes ago

EXCALION Premiers "Trust" Music Video

Finland's Excalion will release their new album, Emotions, on September 27 via Scarlet Records. Today, the band release a video for the song "Trust", which can be found below.

Following Dream Alive, this fifth album from the band takes you on a journey through hate and trust, sorrow and joy. Emotions drives Excalion to new extremes in their music. Every song tells its own story, reflecting a singular emotion through the means of vibrant, melodic, and even aggressive metal.

Simone Mularoni (DGM) handled the mixing and mastering duties at Domination Studio (Michael Romeo, Turilli/Lione Rhapsody). The outstanding artwork was created by Poland's own metal art genius Piotr Szafraniec, whereas the breath-taking pictures were taken by Juhamatti Vahdersalo.

Tracklisting:

"Trust"
"Sunshine Path"
"Lost Control"
"Solitude"
"Nightmariner"
"The Golden Horde"
"I Left My Heart At Home"
"The Mercy Racers"
"Callsigns"

"Trust" video:

"Sunshine Path" lyric video:



