EXCALION Premiers "Trust" Music Video
September 23, 2019, 38 minutes ago
Finland's Excalion will release their new album, Emotions, on September 27 via Scarlet Records. Today, the band release a video for the song "Trust", which can be found below.
Following Dream Alive, this fifth album from the band takes you on a journey through hate and trust, sorrow and joy. Emotions drives Excalion to new extremes in their music. Every song tells its own story, reflecting a singular emotion through the means of vibrant, melodic, and even aggressive metal.
Simone Mularoni (DGM) handled the mixing and mastering duties at Domination Studio (Michael Romeo, Turilli/Lione Rhapsody). The outstanding artwork was created by Poland's own metal art genius Piotr Szafraniec, whereas the breath-taking pictures were taken by Juhamatti Vahdersalo.
Tracklisting:
"Trust"
"Sunshine Path"
"Lost Control"
"Solitude"
"Nightmariner"
"The Golden Horde"
"I Left My Heart At Home"
"The Mercy Racers"
"Callsigns"
"Trust" video:
"Sunshine Path" lyric video: