EXCALION To Release Emotions Album In September; Artwork And Tracklisting Revealed

Finland's Excalion have once again joined forces with Scarlet Records to bring you their new album, Emotions, out on September 27.

Following Dream Alive, this fifth album from the band takes you on a journey through hate and trust, sorrow and joy. Emotions drives Excalion to new extremes in their music. Every song tells its own story, reflecting a singular emotion through the means of vibrant, melodic, and even aggressive metal.

Simone Mularoni (DGM) handled the mixing and mastering duties at Domination Studio (Michael Romeo, Turilli/Lione Rhapsody). The outstanding artwork was created by Poland's own metal art genius Piotr Szafraniec, whereas the breath-taking pictures were taken by Juhamatti Vahdersalo.

Tracklisting:

"Trust"

"Sunshine Path"

"Lost Control"

"Solitude"

"Nightmariner"

"The Golden Horde"

"I Left My Heart At Home"

"The Mercy Racers"

"Callsigns"