EXCITER Announces South American Tour; SACRED REICH To Perform On Select Dates

South American Exciter fans are in for a treat! The Canadian metal outfit has revealed a couple of live dates in February, some of them with Sacred Reich.

Confirmed dates:

February

16 - Lima, Peru - Discoteca Mangos*

18 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie*

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Clash Club*

21 - Limeira, Brazil - Bar da Montanha*

22 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Odisseia*

24 - Rosario, Argentina - Pugliese

25 - Santa María de Punilla, Argentina - Aeroclub Santa María de Punilla (Cosquín Rock)

26 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Uniclub

* with Sacred Reich

Exciter are also confirmed for Rock Fest Barcelona in late June/early July, and Germany's Storm Crusher Festival in September.