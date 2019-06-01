EXCITER - Fan-Filmed Video Of "Violence And Force", "Stand Up And Fight" Live In Gothenburg Posted

Exciter’s new lineup – featuring new guitarist Daniel Dekay, who replaced original guitarist John Ricci last fall – performed at The Abyss in Gothemburg, Sweden on May 29th. Fan-filmed video of "Violence and Force" and "Stand Up and Fight" is available below.

Exciter perform tonight (June 1st) in Fosser, Norway at the Oak Metal Club of Norway

Lineup:

Allan Johnson – bass

Dan Beehler – drums, vocals

Daniel Dekay – guitars

(Photo by: Laura Collins)