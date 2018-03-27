EXCITER In Pre-Production For New Record; "A Combination Of The First Three Albums," Says DAN BEEHLER (Audio)

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Dan Beehler, vocalist and drummer for Canadian speed metal pioneers Exciter. Beehler spoke about the history of the band, the reunion and the upcoming album.

On the status of the new Exciter album: "We just went into pre-production, it's taking a long time because we don't work on it everyday. With the live shows and rehearsing it has taken a while but it's getting there, we are pretty excited about it, we like the material. As soon as we are done with the pre-production we are going to start recording and sometime next year it will be out."

On the musical direction of the album: "It's hard to say, we are really close to it but so far I think it is a combination of the first three albums by Exciter. It just feels so right to write the album, I know the pressure is on us from all over the world to make sure the album is as good or close to the first three albums. There are only 10 songs on the album, we are doing it like the old school days."

Listen below: