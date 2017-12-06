Exclusive: ABHORDIUM Premier "Obsidian Chamber" Video

Finland’s Abhordium independently released their sophomore album, Omega Prayer, on October 27th. BraveWords is premiering the video for “Obsidian Chamber” from this blackened death horde.

Abhordium comments on the video: “We decided to make two videos from the album, a lyric video from the song ‘Dreary Touch Of The Void’ and a music video from the song ‘Obsidian Chamber’. Our singer Kari (Laaksonen) had a vision for the music video and its story is based strongly to the lyrics of the song. The lyrics are about looking into this volcanic glass and the echoes and visions that came from it. The video has also references to the cover art of the album and to the song ‘Perpetual Desertification’.

“Basically everything with the video was done by ourselves: script, directing, filming, filming arrangements, clothing, the altar and other objects. Most of the video was filmed in spring 2016 and the rest in 2017 summer. The video was edited by a Portuguese director Guilherme Henriques.”