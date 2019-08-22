Exclusive: AFTERMATH Premieres “Temptation Overthrown” Lyric Video

Chicago-based progressive thrash metal band Aftermath has released the lyric video for "Temptation Overthrown”, exclusively through BraveWords! "Temptation Overthrown" is the fifth single off of their recently released LP, There Is Something Wrong, which is available tomorrow, August 23rd in physical CD in stores and online at Amazon, Barnes And Noble, FYE, and other retailers.

"In the album's concept story timeline, 'Temptation Overthrown' is at the point when the masses have been truly informed and are united. They know who the enemy really is and it's time for the people to control." -- Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis

Tracklisting:

“Can You Feel It”

“FFF (FalseFlagFlying)”

“Diethanasia”

“Scientists And Priest”

“Smash Reset Control”

“Gaslight”

“Handful Of Dynamite”

“Temptation Overthrown”

“Pseudocide”

“There Is Something Wrong”

“Expulsion”