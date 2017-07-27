Exclusive: ALARM FOR WAR Premier “Love And Not Hate” Video

13-year-old rapper Buggy and his band, Alarm For War, is gearing up to unleash his debut EP, Enemies Of The State (via Novanglus Records Inc), which has been described as “Rage Against the Machine on steroids meets Layne Staley-era Alice in Chains meets Eminem” - as music fans worldwide will soon find out on Friday, July 28th. BraveWords is premiering the new video for "Love And Not Hate".

Buggy comments on the track: “Since when did hate ever tell the truth? Lots of people think that, when someone tells them the truth, their being mean to them or being hateful. Let me ask you a question, if you see someone playing in the street, and you see a car coming in that direction, what would you do? Would you tell them to get out of the street because there is a car coming, or would you just smile and not say anything to them? Of course not! It would be love to tell them to get out of the street because if they don’t, they are going to get hit by the car. This is average thinking now-a-days, which is why this song was made… setting the record straight. ‘Love And Not Hate’ is a song telling people the truth and letting them know that we are preaching LOVE and NOT hate. As the song goes, ‘Love and not hate we’re not reprobate were preaching love and not hate’… Therefore, if someone is telling you the truth, remember they are not being hateful.”

Alarm For War's Enemies Of The State is an in your face hardcore album that is on the cutting edge in today’s metal scene, featuring frontman / kid vocalist “Buggy", bass player “Fletcher”, drummer “Smitty” and guitar player “KISA” with Brian Bart (Logic Recordings) engineering the album, Jr McNeely (Grammy Award winner) editing and mixing the album, and Brad Blackwood doing the mastering.

When asked about his favorite track is off the album, Buggy responded, “I like all of the songs, however I would say my favorite song would be “Enemies Of The State / Repent”. These songs are very much "Get me goin'’ kind of songs which is why I like rapping them the best. What you hear on the tracks is exactly what to expect live.”

And speaking of performing live, Buggy has one artist in particular he would like to play shows with. “I would like to do a tour with Megadeth. They are the same genre as this band is in a lot of ways. Heavy metal is their band's genre, so is this band…the only difference is this is a rap/metal band.”

With his unorthodox style of poetic riff rap, Buggy is garnering attention, as well as sending shockwaves throughout the music industry.

“I, along with the band, wish to ROCK the nation!!!” states Buggy.

Pre-order the EP at Amazon digital or iTunes.

Tracklisting:

“Love And Not Hate”

“Control Of My Mind”

“Day Turned To Night”

“Justified”

“No Compromise”

“Sooner Or Later”

“Day Turned To Night” video:

Alarm For War is:

Buggy - vocals

Fletcher - bass

Smitty - drums

KISA - guitar

(Photo - alarmforwar.com)