Exclusive: ANONYMUS Premieres “Sobrevivir” From First Spanish Album

Leading up to the release of their new album La Bestia on June 12 via label Bam&co Heavy, Canadian thrash metal maniacs Anonymus are premiering on BraveWords today, the full-length's music video for its lead single “Sobrevivir”.

This is the 12th album from the Montreal band and it’s a little different from the rest of their French and English discography, being that it is the first full length that will be completely in Spanish. Anonymus explains their thoughts on the release:

“We always try to surpass ourselves as musicians and we always try to write the best songs we can. It’s important to be loyal to what we do but we listen to the new bands and how the metal scene evolves. I think over the years we can feel an evolution in the band’s sound.”

The song comes at an excellent time as it talks about survival in uncertain times full of desperation. The catchy tune is heavy and melodic, with refined techniques and vocal melodies. This is thrash metal at its best. A complete Spanish metal thrashing album that is a compilation of songs written over the years that describes the essence of the band at the peak of what they have to offer. For more detail on “Sobrevivir” the band says:

“This is simply about everyday life. Nothing is easy in the modern world. Each one of us has to work very hard to get where we want to be. It’s a constant fight. As simple as that. We can easily apply this song to our world’s survival in many ways”.

With over 2.5 million streams on Spotify, Anonymus is showing no signs of slowing down. Fans of thrash metal standbys such as Slayer and Testament will no doubt be intrigued by this new offering. Pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Bajo Presión”

“Bicho Loco”

“Sobrevivir”

“Violencia Versus Violence” (featuring Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno from Black Bomb A)

“La Bestia”

“Máquinas”

“Cada loco con su tema”

“Tierra”

“Terremoto”

(Photo Credit: Sébastien Tacheron)