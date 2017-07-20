Exclusive: APOTHESARY Premier “You’ve Met With A Terrible Fate, Haven’t You?” Video

Northern California-based death metalcore quartet Apothesary released their sophomore album Accept Loss Forever on July 7th via M-Theory Audio. BraveWords is premiering the emotional video for “You’ve Met With A Terrible Fate, Haven’t You”.

Described by the band as an “ode to suffering,” the emotionally charged Accept Loss Forever is a chronicle of the various challenges and difficulties the group has overcome. According to guitarist Clayton Cagle, “Accept Loss Forever was written for anyone who’s been depressed, who’s wished for their own death, who’s struggled with drug abuse to numb the pain, or who’s ever been broken by the loss of a loved one. Everyone in the band who put pen to paper to write this album lived through some, if not all, of the above. I don’t know where I would be without the support and catharsis that Apothesary has given me, and if just one person is helped by this record in the same way that I was, it will all be worth it.”

Tracklisting:

“Sensory Overload”

“Two-Minute Hate”

“1976”

“Elizabeth”

“Accept Loss Forever”

“Making Up For Lost Time”

“You’ve Met With A Terrible Fate, Haven’t You”

“Knight”

“Woodland Critter Christmas”

“Tempest (Even Tide)”

“Expressionless Me”

“Tempest (Even Tide)” lyric video: