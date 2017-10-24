Exclusive: ARISEN FROM NOTHING Premier “Chaos” Video

Unleashing their latest EP Broken via Collective Wave Records this past September, Seattle groove metallers Arisen From Nothing have a new music video for their track "Chaos" and BraveWords is premiering the video.

Inspired by Lamb of God, Five Finger Death Punch, Disturbed, Killswitch Engage, Arisen From Nothing’s sound can be best described as “aggressive, driving, groovy, powerful, brutal”. Their new EP draws influence from the state of the world around us and is a strident call for unity. As a whole, the EP is best described as their own twist on modern heavy metal, doing their best to deliver an element of groove that you can bob your head and tap your feet too, while remaining aggressive and fast enough to windmill and mosh. Rich melodic choruses, a lot of underlying melody in the riffs and solos, and drums that you feel in your chest.

Guitarist Troy Elmore comments:

“There’s a lot of subject matter fans should be able to relate to so I’m hoping it will be received well. Fans will appreciate the new AFN sound, and new direction the band is going in. We wanted songs that had moments of musical complexity but maintain a groove that gets your toes tapping and your head banging.”

Limited Edition blue vinyl (only 200 copies) available Collective Waves Records online store at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Chaos”

“American Patriot”

“Better Off Dead”

“Falling From Grace”

“Born Hatred”

EP stream:

(Photo by: Lani McGeachy)