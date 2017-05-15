Exclusive: ASSIMILATION Premier "Remotion Of The Succubus" Video

Get ready to be pulverized by Vancouver old-school death metal force Assimilation. BraveWords is premiering the new video for the track for “Remotion Of The Succubus”, taken from their Laws Of Power debut; released in March. Enjoy and headband to the fullest!

The band comments: "Not to sugar coat it, this song is about my ex-girlfriend. It is about realizing that you are in a toxic relationship, and doing what is best for both of you, and removing yourself from it. It has to be done ruthlessly, there is no way to be nice about it. It is like chopping off a diseased limb so that your whole body can continue to live. Short term pain for long term gain. I think a lot of people have gone through something like this, and I see people in toxic relationships every day. I am just glad I had the foresight to see the problem and remove myself from it. Hopefully someone else can fix their situation with the help of this song. Or at least bang their head off, whatever comes first."

Like a force of nature, the voice of singer and founding member Jesse Jardine’s vocal attack leaves the listener penetrated by high shrieks, and pummeled by mids and lows. Lead guitarist Matt Chanway brings his neo-classical shred style into the fold to melt off any remnants of what used to be your face. Shiloh Anderson holds the low end down with his finger/slap hybrid style, and Stephen Shaw brings his experience and ferocity as the entity that keeps this juggernaut from flying off the rails.

With The Laws Of Power, the four Canadians make it clear: there are still bands well versed in the art of original uncompromising death metal, something that is hard to find these days.