Exclusive: BLACK MASTIFF Premiere Loser Delusions Album Stream

For fans of Deep Purple, Queens Of The Stone Age, Black Keys, and Kyuss, Black Mastiff's new album Loser Delusions is a blizzard of distortion that will be experienced this coming Friday, October 18, 2019 via Grand Hand Records. Before the album officially drops, the Edmonton riff masters have teamed up with BraveWords for its exclusive full stream premiere.

Ready to put listeners into a fuzzy mood with their signature groove with their new album Loser Delusions, this latest release from Black Mastiff explores new territories, with distinctive, thick sounds and soulful vocals that are immediately recognizable.

Loser Delusions is much more eclectic than their previous record, Music Machine, and shows the band is comfortable stepping outside of the expected. With Loser Delusions, the band is inviting fans on a musical journey that passes through all things rock ‘n’ roll, from garage to prog, there are many influences that Black Mastiff has not previously tapped into that are present on this new album.

The band adds: “Loser Delusions is a realization of who Black Mastiff was meant to be. This riff ladened rhythm explosion of an album will make your body shake like a Jell-O pudding cake.”

Preorder the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Downed By A Sound"

"Bike Club"

"Machines"

"A Tangle"

"Other Kinds"

"Star Base 77"

"Paddle"

"Mind Vibe"

"Spastic Rhythms"

"Stranger"

"Downed By A Sound":

Black Mastiff is currently on the road to promote the new album for the Tourgether At Last with label mates Calgary's Chron Goblin.

Dates:

October

17 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

18 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

19 - Windsor, ON - Dominion House

20 - Hamilton, ON - This Ain't Hollywood *

21 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - Six Two Oh! *

25 - Edmonton, AB - Temple

26 – Red Deer, AB - The Vat

November

14 - Kamloops, BC - The Kami *

15 - Kelowna, BC - Fernando’s *

16 - Vancouver, BC - SBC *

*Black Mastiff only

(Photo - A.Kalinowski