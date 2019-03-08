Exclusive: BLACK SWAMP WATER Premiere “The End” Video

March 8, 2019, 21 minutes ago

news hard rock black swamp water

Exclusive: BLACK SWAMP WATER Premiere “The End” Video

BraveWords is premiering the scorching new single from Danish hard rockers Black Swamp Water. “The End” is taken from their latest album Distant Thunder and it out now through Mighty Music on CD, LP, and digital. 

The band comments:

“"‘The End’ is the second single from the album Distant Thunder, and this song is a personal and gloomy tale about the futility of life – a story in which the narrator desperately wants to believe in a meaning that he/she knows is not there. To add to the melancholy feel of the tune, steel pedal guitar player Emil Viberg has expertly added soulful licks to the final mix.”



