Exclusive: BLACK SWAMP WATER Releases “Showdown” Video

BraveWords is premiering the new single from Black Swamp Water, “Showdown”. The single is from the band’s upcoming third album, which will be issued through Mighty Music. Produced by Tue Madsen, the video was directed by Crow Valentine.

Black Swamp Water is old school hard rock and heavy metal with obvious references to the bands like Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and Corrosion Of Conformity and with a howdy to the southern rock scene.

Black Swamp Water features Kim Langkjær Jensen, former drummer of death metal bands Dawn of Demise, Illdisposed and Koldborn. Other than Kim, the band consists of singer Bjørn Bølling Nyholm, bass player Jeppe Birch Friis, and the two guitarists Jan Geert and Martin Lykke Hansen.