Exclusive: BLACK WATER RISING Premier “Payback” Video

BraveWords is premiering the new, official video for “Payback” by Black Water Rising. The video serves up dark, gritty horror with hard rock. It pays homage to the classics of the genre while adding some gruesome innovations of its own.

“Payback” comes from BWR’s new album, Electrified. Electrified promises to be more riff-heavy than BWR’s previous albums, featuring hooks and catchy choruses to pull you in, all while retaining a musical identity of its own. The album is available via Pavement Entertainment and can be found in digital and retail outlets everywhere.

Black Water Rising is a collection of soul-baring, angst-ridden, riff-heavy material proudly anchored in the foundations of traditional hard rock. Their monster guitar riffs, soaring melodic vocals, and big hooks make them the epitome of no frills riff rock. Lyrically, the band strives to shed light on the socially and politically dark times we live in. BWR aims to bring a fresh sound while keeping the hard rock scene alive.

Black Water Rising is:

Rob Traynor - Vocals/Guitar

Mike Meselsohn - Drums

Oddie Mclaughlin - Bass

Dennis Kimak - Guitar