Exclusive: BLACKDRAFT Premiere “Out To The Open Sea” Video

BraveWords is premiering the second single from Blackdraft’s new album The Quest, out now through Mighty Music on CD and digital. Check out “Out To The Open Sea” below.

The band comments on the single:

“The single ‘Out To The Open Sea’ is the fifth chapter from current concept-album The Quest. This song describes the journey out on the rough sea during the adventure of the protagonist Runa Ágústsson. It is a cold and stormy day on which this chapter takes place. The songs describe in a musically way the high waves and heavy weather through which the ship must travel on its way out to the sea. It is a struggle with nature’s forces on the devils back but the song takes the ship save, motivating and significantly strong through the storm.