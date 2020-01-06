Exclusive: BLEED THE SKY Premieres “Serpent” Video

Orange County, CA metalcore band Bleed The Sky premiered their official music video for single "Serpent" through BraveWords! In addition, the band will hit the road in support of their new release with Skinlab beginning on January 23rd in Sacramento, CA at Holy Diver.

Bleed The Sky released two albums on Nuclear Blast Records; Paradigm in Entropy (2005) and Murder The Dance (2008). Bleed The Sky is set to release their third album titled This Way Lies Madness on January 17, 2020 via Art is War Records.

Tracklisting:

“Tongue Louse”

“Carnage (Join Me In The Fire)”

“Serpent”

“Quiet Here”

“Membrane”

“Ghost”

“Age Of The Basilisk” (feat. Aaron Korstjens)

“Carrion Bather” (feat. Steve Tinnon)

“This Way Lies Madness”

Tour dates:

January

23 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

26 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

27 - Tucson, AZ - Club Encore

29 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

February

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

2 - Tyler, TX - TBA

4 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

5 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall

6 - Waterloo, IA- TBA

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - Battle Creek, MI - TBA

9 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar