Exclusive: BLENDED BREW Premiere Shove It Down Album Stream

Shove It Down is the new album from Denmark’s big hope in classic rock ‘n’ roll, Blended Brew, out May 1 via Mighty Music. BraveWords is hosting the album stream just ahead of its release so rock it out with the Brew!

BraveWords previously premiered the video to the title track:

The video was made by Simon Geel Krabbe and Jakob Woetmann Larsen.

Keyboardist Lord Sebastian Groset comments "The heavy groove in ‘Shove It Down’ is inspired by one of our favorite bands, AC/DC. The simplicity in one guitar, a steady drum beat, and a rocking vocal is all it takes for a great rock song. We found out that the simpler we made the song the better it got". And continues: “I feel we took the best from AC/DC and mixed it with Rival Sons and then we just did it all by our way to get that Blended Brew feeling and sound!”

Never a band to rely only on music, Blended Brew put a special effort in the "Shove It Down" lyrics as well. The result is a song as deep and revolutionary as the group's main influences.

Vocalist Jimmy Månsson explains. "The lyrics is about people being blindfolded by today’s society and leaders. We humans don’t question ourselves enough about what is right or wrong, instead we just follow along as it’s the most normal thing to do. (Which sadly it is).”

Drummer Chris Beck continues. “It was probably the most difficult song for us to record. We really wanted that heavy groove, but at the same time laid back. And when you do live recordings as a band many things have to be done right before it’s actually there.”

Line-up:

Jimmy Månsson: Vocal & Guitar

Lord Sebastian Groset: Piano, Organ & Blues Harp

Christoffer Beck: Drums

Lasse H. Mortensen: Bass