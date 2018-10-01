Exclusive: Canada's LUTHARÖ Premier "Unleash The Beast" Music Video; New EP Out In November

Lutharö, from Hamilton, Ontario (Canada) are premiering their music video for the single “Unleash The Beast”, right here at BraveWords. The single is the title track off their upcoming EP and is an enticing amalgamation of death metal growling and punchy double kicks accompanied by power metal cleans and fiery guitar solos.

The myriad of dynamic elements and groovy bits make this one powerhouse of a song. Its lyrics follow the familiar situation of someone restraining themselves for too long in fear of judgement or emotional pain; as this goes on they feel an anger grow inside of them until it eventually turns into a full on monster seeking vengeance. The range on the vocals masterfully paint a vivid image of all hell breaking loose.

Further expanding on where Shipperbottom’s lyrics come from: “The lyrics specifically on this EP were all inspired by emotional experiences in her day to day life with a more morbid twist and added metaphors.”

The band has crafted this EP in the hope their listeners will have a positive and and lasting experience, finding it enjoyable and authentic but also relatable. Giving nods to some of their noticeable influences including Arch Enemy, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Behemoth and Iron Maiden, Lutharö sits imposingly on the border of the death, power and thrash sub-genres.

The video for “Unleash The Beast” can be found below. The EP, Unleash The Beast, is due out November 16th and will be available on Bandcamp, iTunes, and Spotify. Download of the EP title track is available on the band's Bandcamp, here.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Dead Ringer"

"Unleash The Beast"

"Black Scorpion"

"Temple Of The Beast"

"Unleash The Beast" video:

(Photo - Samantha Carcasole)