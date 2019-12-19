Exclusive: CHRONICLE Premieres “They Have Returned” Lyric Video

Denmark’s new melodic/technical death metal act Chronicle are premiering their new single and lyric video for “They Have Returned” through BraveWords. The single is taken from their new album due for release in March 2020 through Mighty Music.

This is for all fans of early Children Of Bodom, early Dark Tranquillity and The Black Dahlia Murder and produced and mixed by Tue Madsen (Dark Tranquility, Moonspell, The Haunted).

Lineup:

Lars Bo Nepper: Guitar/ Vocals

Jari Sielemann Holopainen: Drums

Sebastian Skousgaard: Guitar

Jacob Wammen: Bass