Exclusive: CONQUEST Premieres “Snowman” Video

Dark Star Records has announced the world premiere of the new video from Conquest, which is “Snowman” from the band’s ninth release, The World Has Gone To Hell.

The album is available everywhere on vinyl, CD, and digital via Dark Star Records / MVD / Sony.

The artwork was created by Drake Mefestta with Drake Mefestta Designs and shows a decaying Statue Of Liberty. The songs are amongst the tightest and strongest that the band has ever released.

"The World Has Gone To Hell" video:

"New August" video: