Exclusive: CONQUEST Premieres “The World Has Gone To Hell” Lyric Video

Dark Star Records has announced the world premiere of the new lyric video from Conquest, which is the title track from the bands upcoming ninth release, The World has Gone to Hell, exclusively through BraveWords. The album will be available worldwide on vinyl, CD and digital on June 7th via Dark Star Records / MVD / SONY.

The artwork was created by Drake Mefestta with Drake Mefestta Designs and shows a decaying Statue Of Liberty. The songs are amongst the tightest and strongest that the band has ever released.

Tracklisting:

"The World Has Gone To Hell"

"The Creator"

"New August"

"Hell To Pay"

"Black Skies"

"American Blood"

"Demons And Angels"

"Heart Of Gold"

"Snowman"

"Red"

"Mississippi Queen"

"New August" video: