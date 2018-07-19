Exclusive: CULTURAL WARFARE Premiere “Divided We Crawl” Lyric Video

BraveWords has teamed up with Bay Area thrashers for the premiere of their new single and lyric video for “Divided We Crawl”!

"We are finally releasing the first single, 'Divided We Crawl', from our up and coming album, Warmageddon. I cannot put into words what this means to me personally and the band. It has been nothing short of blood, sweat and tears to get to this point. Warmageddon will be our first proper full-length album, and we couldn’t be more ecstatic to finally bring you the first sample of what’s to come," explains Cultural Warfare guitarist Kevin Doughty. "'Divided We Crawl' has a very literal meaning. Political groups and religious groups have created so much division and hate in the world. It's nothing new, I guess, but it just feels like there is so much division as a society that we are literally crawling rather than jogging or sprinting for resolutions on many key issues that plague the world today. We as a band are not picking a side or claiming an affiliation - just simply bringing to light that if we can’t come together as human beings to resolve these issues and find a middle ground we will continue to crawl as a society."

The lyric video for "Divided We Crawl" was created by Rafael Ortega (Ayreon, The Absence, Blackfinger) and is taken from the Bay Area Metal band's forthcoming new album, Warmegeddon, out Septtember 14th on M-Theory Audio. Warmageddon was produced by Juan Urteaga (Exodus, Machine Head, Testament) at Trident Studios in Martinez, CA and mastered by Jens Bogren (Sepultura, Opeth, Kreator) at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden. Preorder the new album at M-Theory Audio or Bandcamp.

Cultural Warfare create music that stays true to the classic Bay Area sound of its time while creating a modern twist in the music to create a melodic, yet aggressive sound. With all five members of the band having long standing roots in the Bay Area back to the golden age of thrash metal, Cultural Warfare understands the rich history and lineage of all the classic bands that paved the way for all heavy bands for the modern age. With that said, the band has created a sound of their own while flying the flag of music that inspired them along the way.



Upon releasing the Future Kill EP last year, the group performed throughout the Western United States alongside the likes of Warbringer, Hatchet, Apothesary, The Agonist, Hatriot and others. Whereas the EP found Kevin Doughty playing drums, Warmageddon sees him join Billy Garouette on guitar to make room for new percussionist Bones Padilla, a former tech for Biohazard.



The Bay Area has a legacy for great music throughout the decades, and the influence of the region’s thrash metal bands on the international scene is unparalleled. With their unique combination of traditional metal and aggressive, melodic thrash, Cultural Warfare furthers the area's legacy and proves that thrash is undoubtedly alive and well.