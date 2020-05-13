Exclusive: DEAD ANIMAL ASSEMBLY PLANT Premieres “A Violent Breed” Video

Industrial metal band Dead Animal Assembly Plant has premiered their official music video for single "A Violent Breed" from their forthcoming album Bring Out The Dead on BraveWords!

"A Violent Breed" is the first single released on Armalyte Industries and is available as a free download on Bandcamp.

The video was directed by Karl Whinnery and can be seen below:

The Sweet Meats Slaughterhouse was founded in 1895 by Wilhelm Schröder. Internationally known for his advances in industrialized butchery...he produced 30% of the meats consumed in the United States. In 1915 tragedy struck the small town he called home when all the livestock took some unexplained fatal disease. The ever resourceful Schröder turned to the only available meat. The townsfolk. When they discovered the terrible truth - they enacted their own form of justice. Feeding the once prolific Schröder to his own machines. The Sweet Meats Slaughterhouse remained eerily quiet and vacant…until one night...horrible noises resembling music emanated from the dank hallways.

DAAP combine elements of rock, metal, industrial, and bring a strong post-apocalyptic / horror influence to our characters and stage show. Shows include: Knotfest 2015, Wasteland Weekend 2018/2019, multiple successful independent tours including a national tour in 2019, Twitch.tvappearances, collaborations with international artists Mothmeister, and direct local support for numerous national touring acts from metal, to horror punk, to industrial.

The band's forthcoming album Bring Out The Dead with photography by Mothmeister will be available via Armalyte Industries.