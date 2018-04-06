Exclusive: DECATUR Fight The Demons Of Depression In “Worst Enemy” Video

Unleashing their debut album Badder Than Brooklyn produced by Joe Duplantier of Gojira during October 2017 along with a lengthy tour across Canada, Toronto-based metal messiahs Decatur are kicking off 2018 with the premiere of their new video "Worst Enemy" on BraveWords. The video is a message from the band to conquer the fight against depression and follows the album's songs of power and empowerment, a clarion call for strength in life’s battles…healing through headbanging.

Vocalist / guitarist Jay Sarrazin comments:

“‘Worst Enemy’ was actually the first song I wrote for this album. I was at a pretty dark place in my life at the time. I was struggling with depression and anxiety and was constantly berating myself with negativity. I felt trapped in a box so to speak and I became my own worst enemy. That’s what the song is about and the music video we made emphasizes that emotion of being trapped in that box or in your own head saying all these things to yourself. Throughout the years I have learned to find more coping methods and I am always learning more about myself. Hopefully this song helps other knows they are not alone and to seek help if they need it.”

Listen to the album in full below and find purchase information on Bandcamp.

(Photo by: Brandon Allen)