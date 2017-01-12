Exclusive: DEF LEPPARD Unleash Their Inner “Animal” From New Live Release

Def Leppard excited and thrilled fans nationwide with their massive 55-plus city summer 2016 North American tour. Def Leppard will now share their masterful performance on DVD and Blu-ray. On February 10th, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release their epic concert film, And There Will Be A Next Time - Live From Detroit, on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and Digital Video. Today BraveWords is premiering “Animal” from the live release!

Guitarist Phil Collen comments: "Our first ever top ten UK single. It took three years to write and record. Here's the extremely exciting three and a half minute version.”

Unleash the “Animal” with the lads:

With two prestigious Diamond Awards to their credit, Def Leppard continues to stand tall in the music industry and deliver some of the most iconic rock melodies and memorable anthems of all time. Most recently, their 2015 self-titled album featured singles “Dangerous” and “Let’s Go” which hit #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.

Filmed at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI, And There Will Be A Next Time - Live From Detroit is an incredible showcase that captures the electrifying energy and power of Def Leppard live today. As the sun began to set over a frenzied Detroit crowd, Def Leppard’s legendary hooks and anthemic rock served up an audiovisual feast second to none. The audience were served hit after hit with fan favourites from across their iconic career.

Said front man Joe Elliott: “I had this idea that we should film one of the shows from the 2016 tour because apart from the ‘Viva Hysteria’ shows, we hadn’t actually had a live performance filmed since 1988. With a new album out that was being so well received, it was just a case of where to do it. From the second the house lights went down, we could see the sun setting from the stage, and the energy from the crowd just seemed to intensify. It was a good choice and a great way to document Def Leppard in 2016.”

As a bonus, the DVD set will include the official music videos for “Let’s Go”, “Dangerous”, and “Man Enough”, and the lyric video for “Let’s Go”.

In anticipation of the DVD release, Def Leppard and Eagle Rock Entertainment recently launched a special PledgeMusic pre-order. Fans who participate will gain early access to a few select tracks, including “Dangerous” and “Rock On” as well as exclusive merchandise from PledgeMusic.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Let’s Go”

“Animal”

“Let It Go”

“Dangerous”

“Foolin’”

“Love Bites”

“Armaggeddon It”

“Rock On”

“Man Enough”

Disc 2:

“Rocket”

“Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”

“Switch 625”

Medley: “Hysteria” / “Heroes”

“Let’s Get Rocked

“Pour Some Sugar On Me”

“Rock Of Ages”

“Photograph”

“We Belong”:

“Let’s Go”: