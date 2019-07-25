Exclusive: Denmark's VANIR Premiere “MCCXIX” Lyric Video

Denmark Viking crusade Vanier has released their lyric video for “MCCXIX” exclusively through BraveWords. Prepare for another historical tale from these warriors!

Since the formation of the band in 2009, Vanir have released four full-length albums and launched their fifth album, Allfather, in February.

There is no doubt that Vanir is the greatest Viking-metal act coming out of Denmark, with a discography that ranges from folk to death / black-metal influenced Viking metal.

With Allfather, Vanir have once again created a melodic death / black metal experience with a sharp focus on melody and brutal riffs, which should appeal to all fans of Amon Amarth, Immortal, Ensiferum, etc.

Vanir has in recent years focused on the Nordic countries as well as Germany and has played over 150 shows in Norway, Sweden, Germany and Denmark. In addition, the band has performed at a number of festivals including Hörnerfest, Boarstream Open Air, Barther Metal Open Air, Copenhell, Aalborg Metal Festival to name some of them. The band has received great praise for its energetic live performance.