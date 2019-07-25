Exclusive: DENNER’S INFERNO Featuring MERCYFUL FATE Legend MICHAEL DENNER Premiere “Fountain Of Grace” Video

Former Mercyful Fate / King Diamond guitarist Michael Denner has formed a new squadron of hard rock with a doom mind and attitude called Denner’s Inferno. Check out their new single, premiered by BraveWords, “Fountain Of Grace”, below. The single is the title track from the Fountain Of Grace EP, out August 24th on vinyl and CD and will be featured on their debut album In Amber, out in November on CD and LP through Mighty Music.

Denner’s Inferno was created in the ashes of his former band Trickbag in 2018.

Mainly to transform the band from ‘70s progressive hard rock to a more current vibe with new original songs and a new line up.

Michael Denner comments:

After a lot of thoughts around what to do next I ended up doing what turned up to be the exact right move towards the music style I really love ; ‘70s inspired heavy rock.

“The choice of team for this one came very natural. Bjarne and Flemming I’ve known for decades and exactly what they are capable to do with the rhythm section, and a good vibe to go with it. And by introduction from Mighty Music’s Michael H. Andersen I found the golden voice of Chandler Mogel. A New Yorker with deep roots in the same music style as I love to do. This time I chose a selection of songs I wrote with good people during the last few years and a few obscure covers of songs which have made an impact on my taste in music since my journey as a heavy rock guitarist started many years ago now. This album is for the listeners who like their music hard and heavy with strong beautiful vocals and some no nonsense playing to back it up. Enjoy!"

The EP will be released in 500 limited copies black 12” vinyl and 500 limited edition jewel case CDs.

Lineup:

Michael Dennis Denner – guitar

Flemming Tranberg – bass

Chandler Mogel – vocals

Bjarne T. Holm - drums