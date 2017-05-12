Exclusive: DIVINITY Release “Atlas” Video

Unleashing their new album The Immortalist on May 26th, Calgary, AB progressive death metal band Divinity have teamed up with BraveWords for the exclusive premiere of their next video "Atlas".

The bands comments:

"Believe it or not, we shot and produced this entire music video in our jam space all on our own. This time we used a programmed light sequence and setup a bunch of special shots to produce the look for this and we're stoked with how it turned out! This is a very different style of a song for us but we feel it encompasses many of our influences while standing out as a unique track. Crank it up!"

Plus the track is available for immediate download with pre-order of the album at Divinity.ca, iTunes, and Amazon plus an exclusive digipak CD available on their website for those who want to support the band directly.

The Immortalist is a culmination of 5 years of hard work and dedication to their craft. The album features 12 tracks that include their two previous EP releases The Immortalist, Pt. 1 – Awestruck and The Immortalist, Pt. 2 –Momentum with their 3rd EP The Immortalist Pt. 3 - Conqueror now finished completing the trilogy series for one huge full length album. All the tracks on the album are remixed and remastered by the talented Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Grid Productions) to make the songs more cohesive and work as a full-length album experience. This album also features Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid of Soilwork on vocals for the song “D.M.T.”. Divinity is also offering fans an exclusive digipak CD available on their website for those who want to support the band directly.

The bands comments on release:

"Closure is such great thing! We’ve finished our third EP for The Immortalist trilogy concept and have decided to take all three EP’s and turn it into a full-length album."

Tracklisting:

“Manhunt”

“Atlas”

“Hallowed Earth”

“D.M.T.”

“PsyWar”

“Distorted Mesh”

“The Dead Speak From Behind”

“Lucid Creator”

“The Reckoning”

“All Seeing Eyes”

“Momentum”

“Conqueror”

“Manhunt” video:

Album teaser: