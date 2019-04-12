Exclusive: DOMINANZ Premieres “Code Of Silence” Lyric Video

Norwegian black metallers Dominanz have premiered lyric video “Code Of Silence” from their third album Let The Death Enter, released March 22nd through Mighty Music. The record was captured in Øystein G. Bruns’(Borknagar) Crosound Studio, with the final touch being made by mastermind Dan Swanö at Unisound Studio.

"Code Of Silence" is a lyric video illustrated by live footage. The band comments on the single: "‘Code Of Silence’ was the very first track we wrote for the album, five years ago. We would like to thank the Catholic Church for their inspiration for this one, and especially Australian ‘Father Jim’!”

"Code Of Silence" brings with it mixed melodies and darkness The video was filmed and edited by Jekabs Vilkarsis.

On this album Dominanz are more influenced by their roots from the black metal, but for sure keep their atmospheric signature.