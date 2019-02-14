Exclusive: DOMINANZ Premieres “Ruins Of Destruction” Video

Dominanz is an extreme metal band with black metal influences hailing from Norway. They are ready with their third full length, Let The Death Enter. This time they entered Øystein G. Bruns’ (Borknagar) Crosound Studio. They used most of 2017/2018 in Crosound Studio to perfect the sound of the new album. The final touch was made by the mastermind Dan Swanö at Unisound Studio. BraveWords is premiering the first video from the album, "Ruins Of Destruction":

Dominanz comments on new video, “Ruins Of Destruction”: “The song, and the video was the seed for our upcoming album, a slow growth/slow burn. Sound-wise it laid the foundation for what would come, even though it also represents the last works of incarnation no. 2 of Dominanz. And of course it is based on good Christian values, ethics, morals and beliefs.”

On this album Dominanz are more influenced by their roots from the black metal, but for sure keep their atmospheric signature.

The album will be released via Mighty Music on CD/LP/Digital on March 22nd.

First single/video "Ruins Of Destruction" will be released on February 15th.