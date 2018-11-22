Exclusive: ELECTRIC BOYS Premier "You Spark My Heart" Video

Swedish rock band, Electric Boys, will release their new album, The Ghost Ward Diaries, on November 23rd worldwide via Mighty Music on LP, CD and digital. Pre-order here.

BraveWords is premiering the official video for the new single, "You Spark My Heart". Watch the clip below:

"We like guitar riffs, strong hooks and heavy grooves, performed on analog instruments. I guess you'd call it classic rock. Lyric wise it's a bit darker than before; little diaries from times on the road and the struggle in between. The album is far from predictable, yet it was the easiest album to record since the reunion. We really had a good team going with producer/engineer David Castillo." - Conny Bloom, Electric Boys

Formed in Stockholm in 1988, Electric Boys is a band with roots in 70s groove rock and 60s pop and psychedelia. Their critically acclaimed debut album Funk-O-Metal Carpet Ride was produced by Bob Rock (Metallica, Bon Jovi, The Cult, Mötley Crüe) and spawned the self-produced Billboard Top 20 single "All Lips ’N' Hips" that got them heavy rotation on MTV. After extensive touring, the band entered legendary studio Abbey Road to record the follow-up Groovus Maximus, which gave the band another Billboard Top 30 single with the song, "Mary In The Mystery World". The third album Freewheelin’ (also recorded in Abbey Road) peaked at #16 on the Official Swedish Album Chart before the band called it a day in 1994.

Guitarist and lead singer, Conny Bloom went solo until he, as well as bassist Andy Christell, joined legendary glamsters Hanoi Rocks in 2005. In 2009 they began the process of reuniting the Electric Boys. They released the album And Them Boys Done Swang in 2011 and the critically acclaimed fan favourite Starflight United in 2014.

In all the years, the band has toured relentlessly opening for the likes of Metallica, Alice Cooper, Mr. Big, Hardline, Vixen and Thunder. In 2017, the band took part in the hugely popular Monsters Of Rock Cruise from Florida, it was a triumphant return Stateside. Come 2018, the band has released two singles so far "Dishes" and "Suffer".

Tracklisting:

"Hangover In Hannover"

"There She Goes Again"

"You Spark My Heart"

"Love Is A Funny Feeling"

"Gone Gone Gone"

"Swampmotorfrog"

"First The Money, Then The Honey"

"Rich Man, Poor Man"

"Knocked Out By Tyson"

"One Of The Fallen Angels"

"Hangover In Hannover" video:

Electric Boys (featuring all original members):

Guitarist/vocalist: Conny Bloom

Bassist: Andy Christell

Guitarist: Franco Santunione

Drummer: Niclas Sigevall

New drummer: Jolle Atlagic (The Quill/Hanoi Rocks)

(* Please note: Drummers Niclas Sigevall and Jolle Atlagic share recording and touring duties)