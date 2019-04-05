Exclusive: ELECTRIC BOYS Premiere “Gone Gone Gone” Lyric Video

Hard rockers Electric Boys have premiered their new lyric video “Gone Gone Gone” through BraveWords! "Gone Gone Gone" is taken from the album The Ghostward Diaries and also from the LTD edition 12" EP Gone Gone Gone.

Conny Bloom: “‘Gone Gone Gone’ is our third single from the latest album The Ghost Ward Diaries. It’s about a dear friend who was a musician, who passed away a few years ago. It’s our tribute to him and to heroes and loved ones that we’ve lost over the years.”

Formed in Stockholm in 1988, Electric Boys is a band with roots in 70s groove rock and 60s pop and psychedelia. Their critically acclaimed debut album Funk-O-Metal Carpet Ride was produced by Bob Rock (Metallica, Bon Jovi, The Cult, Mötley Crüe) and spawned the self-produced Billboard Top 20 single "All Lips ’N' Hips" that got them heavy rotation on MTV. After extensive touring, the band entered legendary studio Abbey Road to record the follow-up Groovus Maximus, which gave the band another Billboard Top 30 single with the song, "Mary In The Mystery World". The third album Freewheelin’ (also recorded in Abbey Road) peaked at #16 on the Official Swedish Album Chart before the band called it a day in 1994.

Guitarist and lead singer, Conny Bloom went solo until he, as well as bassist Andy Christell, joined legendary glamsters Hanoi Rocks in 2005. In 2009 they began the process of reuniting the Electric Boys. They released the album And Them Boys Done Swang in 2011 and the critically acclaimed fan favourite Starflight United in 2014.

"Hangover In Hannover" video:

Electric Boys (featuring all original members):

Guitarist/vocalist: Conny Bloom

Bassist: Andy Christell

Guitarist: Franco Santunione

Drummer: Niclas Sigevall

New drummer: Jolle Atlagic (The Quill/Hanoi Rocks)

(* Please note: Drummers Niclas Sigevall and Jolle Atlagic share recording and touring duties)